News18 » India
1-min read

31 Arrested for Violence During Anti-Citizenship Law Protests in UP's Rampur

A 22-year-old man had died of a bullet injury here on Saturday during the violence in which several locals and policemen were injured, and six vehicles, including a police motorcycle, were torched.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
31 Arrested for Violence During Anti-Citizenship Law Protests in UP's Rampur
Image for representation.

Rampur (UP): Thirty-one people have been arrested and over 150 others identified for their alleged role in the violence that broke out here last Saturday amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said on Monday.

A 22-year-old man had died of a bullet injury here on Saturday during the violence in which several locals and policemen were injured, and six vehicles, including a police motorcycle, were torched, the officials said.

"We have arrested 31 people so far in connection with the violence during protest demonstrations and identified another over 150 for their role in vandalisation," Rampur Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma told PTI.

The accused have been booked for rioting and related offences, Sharma added.

He said the situation was now normal in the district and no untoward incident has been reported since Sunday, when internet services were resumed after a break of a couple of days.

