31 Jewellery Store Staff Test Covid-19 Positive in Indore After Diwali Rush; Health Teams Swing into Action

At least 31 employees working at a jewellery store in Indore have tested positive for Covid-19 , days after the festive rush around Diwali, throwing the administration into a tizzy.

As many as 20 people had tested Covid-19 positive in the first batch, while 11 more confirmed infections were reported on Wednesday, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore, Dr Pravin Jadia said on Thursday.

The Health teams now have the uphill tough task to map the clientele of the posh outlet and screen all those who had visited the showroom in the last few days. Currently, the showroom’s client list is being scanned so that customers with Covid-19 symptoms like cough, fever or others, could be ascertained.

A family, which owns a sweet shop in the Tilaknagar area of the city, too, reportedly had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Covid-19 Nodal Officer Amit Malakar, however, said that they are yet to confirm the report.

Covid-19 safety precautions had gone for a toss during Diwali as locals swarmed markets without practicing social distancing and very few were putting on masks while venturing into crowded places.

With over 100 cases being reported daily, the city of Indore saw a sudden surge from November 8 onwards. Meanwhile, Bhopal has recorded over 200 cases of infections every day in the past few days and on Wednesday, the city registered 238 fresh cases.

Over 1.74 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered, while 9,338 are still recuperating in the hospitals, according to the latest Health bulletin in Madhya Pradesh. The state recorded 1,208 cases on Wednesday.

As against a test positivity rate of around 4.6% a month ago, the same has risen to 5.2% now. On Wednesday, all the 52 districts reported cases of infections with 30 districts reporting cases in double digits.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already cautioned the people of the state to be vigilant over a possible ‘second-wave’ of the virus outbreak.