31 ‘High Risk’ Co-passengers of Manipur’s 2nd Coronavirus Case Asked to Report to Authorities

The man attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, which has been blamed for the recent spurt in Covid-19 cases across the country, and reached Imphal in March in a flight.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2020, 3:59 PM IST
31 'High Risk' Co-passengers of Manipur's 2nd Coronavirus Case Asked to Report to Authorities
Medical staff of a mobile unit take samples from a woman to test for Covid-19.

Imphal: The Manipur government has asked 31 people who had travelled on a flight from Delhi to Imphal on March 11 along with the state’s second Covid-19 case to report to the Control Room set up to deal with coronavirus cases.

The 31, including 14 women, are considered as "high risk" as they were in close proximity with the 65-year-old man, an official release said here.

He attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin West last month, which has been blamed for the recent spurt in Covid-19 cases across the country, and reached Imphal on March in a flight.

It also came to the fore that the elderly man had undergone treatment in a private hospital in Imphal East district before his condition was known to the authorities.

Fifteen employees of the healthcare unit have been tested as well, officials said.

The man, a resident of Lilong area of Thoubal district, is now undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

Meanwhile, the Thoubal district administration has sealed the geographical area of Lilong, banning entry and exit of people and vehicles, as a preventive measure against the spread of novel coronavirus.

Violating the measures will invite legal action, Deputy Commissioner N Bandana Devi said in an order on Thursday. Currently, 232 people are under quarantine in the state.

