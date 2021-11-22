31 'Special Trains' Converted into Normal 'Mail, Express Rails', Fare Reduced

The Indian Railways has decided to reduce the fare of 31 special trains operating in the North Western Railway. The fare of these trains has also been changed after they were once again labelled normal Mail/Express. Now, the passengers travelling on these trains will have to pay less fare as compared to what they paid during the heights of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian Railways was operating special trains for the passengers during the Covid-91 pandemic, and the passengers were paying nearly 30% extra on fare. Now the railway administration has decided to operate all these trains as normal trains. The decision has been taken to normalise the special trains in a phased manner. In this direction, 31 special trains operated under North Western Railway have been converted to normal rail service.

Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Captain Shashi Kiran said, “The NWR has converted the fare of 31 special trains into normal mail/express fare. Along with this, the numbers of 31 railway services have also been converted into regular numbers.”

The list of the 31 trains is as follows:

Train No. 02473, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus now operates as regular train No. 22473.

Train No. 02496, Kolkata-Bikaner, now operates as regular No. 12496.

Train No. 02987, Sealdah-Ajmer, now operates as regular No. 12987.

Train No. 02989, Dadar-Ajmer now operates as regular No. 12989.

Train No. 04711, Haridwar-Sriganganagar, now operates as regular No 14711.

Train No. 04712, Sriganganagar-Haridwar, now operates as regular No 14712.

Train No. 04818, Dadar-Bhagat Ki Kothi, now operates as regular No 20484.

Train No. 09612, Amritsar-Ajmer, now operates as regular No 19612.

Train No. 09614, Amritsar-Ajmer, now operates as regular No 19614.

Train No. 09707, Bandra Terminus-Sriganganagar, now operates as regular No 14702.

Train No. 02440, Shriganganagar-Nanded, now operates as regular No12440.

Train No. 02464, Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla, now operates as regular No 12464.

Train No. 02467, Jaisalmer-Jaipur, now operates as regular No 12467.

Train No. 02475, Hisar-Coimbatore, regular No. 22475.

Train No. 02483, Jodhpur-Gandhidham, regular No. 22483.

Train No. 02485, Nanded-Sriganganagar, regular No. 12485.

Train No. 02497, Sriganganagar - Tiruchirappalli regular No. 22497.

Operated by Train No. 02977, Ernakulam-Ajmer regular No. 12977.

Train No. 02979, operated by Bandra Terminus-Jaipur regular No. 12979.

Train No. 04703, Jaisalmer-Lalgarh regular No. 14703.

Train No. 04704, Lalgarh-Jaisalmer regular No. 14704.

Train No. 04709, Bikaner - regular No. 20471.

Train No. 04717, Bikaner-Haridwar, regular No. 14717.

Train No. 04718, Haridwar-Bikaner, regular No. 14718.

Operated by Train No. 04722, Abhor-Jodhpur, regular No. 14722.

Train No. 04738, Tilak Bridge - Bhiwani, regular No. 14738.

Train No. 04739, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bikaner, regular No. 22463.

Train No. 04804, Sabarmati-Bhagat Ki Kothi, operated from regular No. 14804.

Train No. 04812, Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Sikar, regular No. 14812.

Train No. 04820, Sabarmati-Bhagat Ki Kothi, regular No. 14820.

Train No. 09684, Chandigarh-Ajmer, regular No. 12984.

