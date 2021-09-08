31 UP Districts Are Covid-19 Free; Cases Continue to Decline, Recoveries Surpass New Infections

Maintaining the positive Covid-19 recovery trend, Uttar Pradesh saw its active caseload coming down to 214 on Wednesday, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed infections was 0%.

The active Covid-19 cases in the most populous state has dropped by over 99% from its peak at 3,10,783 cases on April 30.

Out of as many as 2,17,546 samples tested in the last 24 hours, UP limited the number of fresh infections to 16. In the same period, another 28 patients recovered.

The fresh infections have also been brought down by 99% from its peak of 38,055 on April 24.

As many as 31 districts have become Covid-19 free, including Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Balia, Bahraich, Bijnor, Etah, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kaushambi, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur and Shamli.

Another big relief is none of the 75 districts have reported fresh Covid-19 cases in double-digits lately.

Uttar Pradesh is also the first state to have carried out as many as 7,40,38,991 tests. The testing protocol by the World Health Organization for UP is 32,000 tests per day, but its average testing was around 2.5 lakh tests a day for the past few weeks, a government spokesperson said.

Becoming self-reliant in terms of producing the life-saving fluid, as many as 395 of the 555 oxygen plants have already been set up and are functional in the state.

