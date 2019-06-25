31-year-old Maharashtra Man Gets 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Girl
The accused, Mashal Gangaram Shinge, who has two children, threatened the 16-year-old girl with dire consequences if she ever revealed the incident.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Thane: A court here in Maharashtra has awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment to a 31-year-old man for raping a minor girl in 2013.
District Judge P P Jadhav in his order last week also imposed a fine of Rs 32,000 on the accused, Manish alias Mashal Gangaram Shinge, a resident of Waghbil area here.
According to the prosecution, the accused, who was already married and had two children, developed a friendship with the 16-year-old student, who also resided in the same locality. He used to call the victim and also visit her house to which her parents objected.
On March 29, 2013, when the girl was returning home along with her sister, the accused snatched her mobile phone and forcibly took her on his two-wheeler to a secluded place where he raped her.
He also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. Later, a friend of the accused dropped the girl home.
Based on a complaint filed by the girl's parents, the accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 366-A (procuration of a minor girl), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 392 (robbery), and provisions of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The defence counsel urged for leniency, saying the accused was married and had two small children. However, the prosecution sought maximum punishment for the accused, saying the offence was "very serious".
The prosecutor said the accused, despite knowing that the victim was minor, sexually assaulted her. After hearing both the sides, the judge pronounced Shinge guilty and awarded him the punishment.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Starrer Earns Rs 88 Crore
- #WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan 'Lip Syncing' His Mohabbatein Song In Chinese
- Deepika Padukone Slays in Chic Outfit in This Stunning Photo Shoot, Ranveer Singh Takes Full Credit
- This Actor May Replace Keanu Reeves in a New Matrix Movie
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s