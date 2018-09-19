English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
31-year-old Man Drugs, Rapes 12-year-old Niece in Noida, Arrested
The girl told her father that the uncle used to give her the cold drink every day for the last few days after which she would lose consciousness.
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
Noida: A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping his minor niece after intoxicating her with sedatives mixed in cold drink at his house here, police said.
The 12-year-old girl, who lives with her family in Delhi, had come to stay with her uncle and aunt in Noida Sector 15, police said.
On Tuesday, when the girl's father reached the uncle's house, he found her unconscious. Later, she told her father that the uncle used to give her the cold drink every day for the last few days after which she would lose consciousness, a police official said.
Alarmed by the girl's ordeal, her father approached the Sector 20 police station.
"An FIR was lodged on a complaint by the girl's father around 6.45 pm. The father alleged that the uncle of the child had raped her after giving her sedatives at their home," the official said.
The accused was arrested within hours, the official said.
He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and related offences. He has also been booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.
He said that the police were further quizzing the uncle, while the girl was sent for medical examination.
