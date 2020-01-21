Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

31-year-old Man Pretending to be 'IPS Officer' Tries to Extort Rs 70 Lakh from Jeweller, Held

The police recovered two fake identity cards of the CBI and a Maharashtra cabinet minister's personal assistant from the man, who was posing as an "IPS officer" posted with the premier central agency.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 9:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
31-year-old Man Pretending to be 'IPS Officer' Tries to Extort Rs 70 Lakh from Jeweller, Held
Image for representation.

Mumbai: A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as an IPS officer and trying to extort Rs 70 lakh from a jeweller, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) arrested the man, Santosh Misal alias Sandeep Kumar Meena, from Nariman Point here on Monday evening, an official said.

The police recovered two fake identity cards of the CBI and a Maharashtra cabinet minister's personal assistant from Misal, who was posing as an "IPS officer" posted with the premier central agency, he said.

A Pune resident, Misal, who owns a business in Navi Mumbai, had tried to extort Rs 70 lakh from a jeweller, Harisingh Rao (41), by threatening him with action from the intelligence department, the official said.

Rao has clients in the city and neighbouring states, he said, adding two nephews of Mohanlal Gupta, his Hyderbad-based client, were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2016.

Rao last year got a phone call from an unidentified person who claimed he can help in release of Gupta's nephews on bail. The jeweller provided Gupta's contact details to the caller, the official said.

The unidentified person called Gupta and assured him that his nephews will be released on bail and demanded five kg of gold to facilitate the task, he added.

Months later, Rao received a call from Gupta saying he gave five kg of gold ornaments to the man, but his nephews continue to languish in jail, the official said.

In November 2019, Rao received a call from Misal, who claimed he was an IPS officer and told him to ask the man, who had taken five kg of gold, to return it to Gupta, he said.

When Rao told him he was unaware about the gold transaction, Misal threatened action against him from the intelligence department and asked him to pay up Rs 1.5 crore, the official said.

After negotiations, Rao agreed to pay the accused Rs 70 lakh and simultaneously filed a complaint against him with the Crime Branch, he said.

The Crime Branch's CIU laid a trap and nabbed Misal, who has been booked under section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding further probe was underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram