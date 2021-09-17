31-Year-old Man Rapes 6-Year-Old Niece in Maharashtra, FIR Registered

A 31-year-old man raped his six-year-old niece last week in Maharashtra’s Thane. The incident came to light after the minor’s mother filed a complaint against the accused on Thursday.

According to Thane district police, a woman filed a complaint with the Hilline police station against her brother for raping her minor daughter.

A senior police officer stationed at the Hilline police station said, “We have registered an FIR under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and POCSO Act.”

The police officer added that the woman in her complaint has mentioned that her minor daughter was physically violated by her brother for hours.

“We have arrested the accused and have taken him in police custody till September 18,” added the officer.

The victim’s mother told the media, “Like every day my daughter went to her grandfather’s residence after we went to work. On September 13, my brother kidnapped my daughter from my father’s residence and raped her in his room.”

“Yesterday evening when she came back home I noticed my daughter was not walking properly. When I asked her, she told me that her private parts and abdomen were paining. On asking her further she narrated to me how my brother physically violated her,” added the woman.

She further added, “As I learnt about the incident, I went to the police station and complained to the police.”

The Thane Police further added that the minor has been sent to the Thane district medical hospital for medical treatment.

In another incident, a 40-year-old Mumbai man on Friday morning was arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter, while her wife was at work.

Mumbai Police said the middle-aged man raped his stepdaughter at his residence in Virar. The police have lodged an FIR against the man under various IPC sections and the POCSO act.

