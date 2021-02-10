31-year-old Saharanpur IT Grad Turns Father's Fortunes, Builds Start-up Worth Rs 5 Crore

A 31-year-old IT graduate in Saharanpur, in an endeavor to revamp his father’s local ‘Kirana’ store, has built a start-up with a turnover of Rs 5 crore and helped over 100 grocery stores across the country to change their fortunes through his firm -- ‘The Kiryana Store Company’.

Following his graduation from an engineering college in 2013, Vaibhav Agrawal, went on to work for a company in Mysuru, where he began learning about the retail market there, which he understood was entirely different from the local markets in his hometown. Soon, he decided to return home and joined as a sales manager at a company in Saharanpur.

Meanwhile, his father Sanjay was running a small grocery store with not enough returns. Despite expanding his store from a 200 sq ft to 1500 sq ft area, the business could not gather much steam. Watching the crumbling business, Vaibhav’s determination for his own start-up grew.

When the start-up market saw some growth in 2014-15, Vaibhav enrolled in a Delhi college to pursue Masters in Business Management to get a deeper understanding of the retail market and the challenges that it faces.

In 2017 when Vaibhav completed his degree and joined a Delhi-based FMCG company where he got the exposure of markets, including UP, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and so on.

Finally in 2018, Vaibhav decided to systematically revamp his family grocery store with the knowledge he gained. He even developed a software to understand the analytics to have a better knowledge of the supply and demand of the products. His father’s ‘Kamla Store’ slowly gained popularity and Vaibhav decided to launch his start-up, which has helped revamp more than 100 grocery stores across 12 cities, so far.

His start-up also helps in setting up the stores from scratch for a decent amount of money for providing software and analytics to the shopkeepers. It did a business of Rs 1 crore in fiscal year 2019-2020 and expected to cross the Rs 5 crore mark by March 2021.

At the moment, Vaibhav is working towards establishing a distributor system across the country that will be cost effective for the clients to help grocers like his father in tier 2 and tier 3 cities compete with Amazon and Flipkart.