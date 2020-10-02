311 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: As many as 311 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday taking the state’s pandemic tally to 49,559 while 11 more infected people died at different hospitals in the state, a health bulletin stated. Haridwar district reported the highest with 132 positive cases, Dehradun 67, Tehri 47, Uttarkashi 33, Almora 14, Pauri 6, Chamoli 4, Bageshwar 3, Rudraprayag 3 and Nainital 2, the state health department bulletin said.

Eleven more COVID patients died in the state taking the toll to 636, it said. So far, 40,176 COVID patients have recovered in the state and the number of infected patients under treatment is 8,504, the bulletin stated, while 243 patients have migrated out of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor