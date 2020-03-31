317 Europeans Take Off from Goa to Frankfurt Amid Lockdown Due to Coronavirus
A special flight carrying the tourists who hailed from Germany and other European Union countries, took off at 5.30 am, the officials said.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Panaji: As many as 317 European tourists stranded in the coastal state amid the lockdown due to coronavirus, took off for Frankfurt on Tuesday morning, officials said.
A special flight carrying the tourists who hailed from Germany and other European Union countries, took off at 5.30
am, the officials said.
The aircraft had landed here from Frankfurt.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had told reporters on Monday that many foreign tourists are stranded in the state
and are being airlifted.
