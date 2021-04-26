318 Oxygen Concentrators Brought from New York to Delhi, 2 Containers Airlifted from Dubai: Govt

Air India brought 328 oxygen concentrators to India on its New York-Delhi flight on Monday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. “All efforts to strengthen India’s fight against the pandemic are on. 318 Philips oxygen concentrators on @airindiainflight from JFK airport land at @DelhiAirport," Puri tweeted on Monday.

Two containers for transportation of oxygen are being brought from Dubai, amid an increasing demand for medical oxygen in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Monday. “IAF C-17 aircraft reached Dubai today to airlift more empty O2 containers to supplement efforts to enhance oxygen availability in current COVID-19 surge. Effort is being coordinated by MHA," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

Earlier, four cryogenic tanks for transportation of oxygen were brought from Singapore on Saturday.

Various hospitals across the country continue to grapple with a severe shortage of medical oxygen on Monday even after receiving emergency supplies. On Saturday, 20 people died at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital amid a shortage of oxygen.

Since Friday, the home ministry has been coordinating efforts to deploy empty oxygen tankers and containers in various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients. The coronavirus situation continues to be grim in India with 3,52,991 people testing positive and a record 2,812 deaths being reported on Monday.

The central government is trying to source oxygen from different parts of the country and making it available in the worst-hit states by running special trains.

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

