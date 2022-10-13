32 Arrested in Connection with Clashes During Durga Idol Immersion in UP's Sultanpur

Police have arrested 32 people in connection with clashes that broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession on Monday, officials said. The district administration on Wednesday also sent notices to five persons, asking them to remove illegal encroachments and pay damages.

At least six people, including a policeman, were injured when clashes broke out between members of two communities over playing music during a Durga idol immersion procession in Baldirai area on Monday evening.

Both the communities also allegedly pelted each other with stones. Officials said the persons who had been asked to clear encroachments and pay damages include one Akhtar, Ajimuddin, Sri Ram Yadav, Shamsuddin and the manager of the local madrassa.

All of them have been asked to submit their responses to the notice within three days. Akhtar has been asked to remove an encroachment from his house and pay Rs 1.75 lakh in damages. The manager of the Jamaitul Kari madrassa has been asked to pay Rs 2.29 lakh in damages, Ajimuddin Rs 2.16 Lakh, Shamsuddin Rs 2.79 lakh and Sri Ram Yadav Rs 1.12 lakh.

Following the move, a delegation of local clerics met District Magistrate Raveesh Gupta on Wednesday and alleged that action was being taken only against members of one community.

Speaking after the meeting, Maulana Qasim said, “The incident is deplorable. It doesn’t matter who started it. But if people of both communities were involved then both (sides) are accused, not one.

“However, the condition is such that the people of only one community are being arrested. The situation is such that people cannot even go to the police station to lodge their complaint fearing arrest.” Gupta, however, assured the delegation of fair action.

