Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

32 Delhi Police Inspectors Including 2 ACPs Transferred Ahead of Assembly Elections in the Capital

M Venkatesh and Mahesh Kumar are the two heavyweight ACPs whose names are included in the list. Venkatesh is a DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service) cadre officer.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Police, technology-based policing, Artificial Intelligence, Self-learning system, Technology News
(Image for representation only)

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has transferred 32 inspectors and two additional commissioners, just ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. The list includes maximum names of SHOs.

M Venkatesh and Mahesh Kumar are the two heavyweight ACPs whose names are included in the list. Venkatesh is a DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service) cadre officer. He was holding the charge as Additional Commissioner of Police of Cantt Sub-Division (South-West). While Mahesh Kumar was posted in Public Grievance Cell at Central District.

Kumar will take charge from Venkatesh at Cantt Sub-Division while Venkatesh will be deployed with the Security Wing of Delhi Police.

The new list appears to have been released to oblige some officials who were not happy with their recent postings and tranfers that took place a few days ago.

One of them is Inspector Sudhir Kumar who was sent to GTB Enclave (Shahdara district) police station as Station House Officer. But it seems that he was not happy with this posting, hence, in the new list he has been made SHO of Adarsh Nagar police station.

The latest spate of transfer has surprised everyone in view of the Delhi Assembly election which is round the corner.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, told IANS: "The Commissioner of Police is scheduled to retire on January 31, 2020. But now it seems he will retire only after the elections are over. This has given him a chance to oblige some officials and hence the spate of transfers."

However, the new list has not elevated the officers to the position of the SHOs, instead, it has just shifted the current SHOs from one police station to another. It seems that Patnaik just want to oblise some of his favourites before he retires or a move just ahead of elections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram