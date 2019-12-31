32 Delhi Police Inspectors Including 2 ACPs Transferred Ahead of Assembly Elections in the Capital

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has transferred 32 inspectors and two additional commissioners, just ahead of Delhi Assembly elections. The list includes maximum names of SHOs.

M Venkatesh and Mahesh Kumar are the two heavyweight ACPs whose names are included in the list. Venkatesh is a DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service) cadre officer. He was holding the charge as Additional Commissioner of Police of Cantt Sub-Division (South-West). While Mahesh Kumar was posted in Public Grievance Cell at Central District.

Kumar will take charge from Venkatesh at Cantt Sub-Division while Venkatesh will be deployed with the Security Wing of Delhi Police.

The new list appears to have been released to oblige some officials who were not happy with their recent postings and tranfers that took place a few days ago.

One of them is Inspector Sudhir Kumar who was sent to GTB Enclave (Shahdara district) police station as Station House Officer. But it seems that he was not happy with this posting, hence, in the new list he has been made SHO of Adarsh Nagar police station.

The latest spate of transfer has surprised everyone in view of the Delhi Assembly election which is round the corner.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, told IANS: "The Commissioner of Police is scheduled to retire on January 31, 2020. But now it seems he will retire only after the elections are over. This has given him a chance to oblige some officials and hence the spate of transfers."

However, the new list has not elevated the officers to the position of the SHOs, instead, it has just shifted the current SHOs from one police station to another. It seems that Patnaik just want to oblise some of his favourites before he retires or a move just ahead of elections.

