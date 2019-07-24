Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

32 Killed in a Day in Multiple Lightning Strikes Across 10 Bihar Districts

The state government announced Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in lightning strikes this monsoon season.

IANS

Updated:July 24, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
32 Killed in a Day in Multiple Lightning Strikes Across 10 Bihar Districts
(Image only for representational purpose)
Patna: At least 32 people, including women and children, were killed and over a dozen injured in incidents of lightning strikes across Bihar in last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

Eight deaths were reported in Jamui, seven in Aurangabad, five in Banka, three each in Bhagalpur and Rohtas districts followed by two deaths in Nalanda and one death each in Gaya, Munger, Katihar and Araria districts.

"The state government has ordered ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives," said an official of the Disaster Management Department.

According to the weather office, lightning strikes occur in the state during the June-September monsoon season.​

