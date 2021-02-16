MP Bus Accident: 32 Killed, Several Feared Drowned as Bus Falls Into Canal in Sidhi After Driver Loses Control

MP Bus Accident: As many as 32 passengers were killed after a bus carrying over 50 people fell into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The bus was heading to Satna from Sidhi district and the incident happened at Rampur Naikin area at around 7.30am. Police said the bus was to move from Chhuiya Valley area but the driver, who was later saved, took a detour to avoid a traffic jam.

However, he lost control over the vehicle which then plunged into the canal.

An SDRF team was rushed to the spot and the bus was taken out of the canal with the help of a crane. As precautionary measure, water from nearby Bansagar dam was stopped.

Police said the bus was overcrowded as the 32-seater vehicle had 54 passengers. As many as seven passengers were saved by the rescuers. The death toll could rise after the rescue is over, feared rescuers.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has summoned transport minister Govind Singh Rajput for discussing the road mishap. The CM also cancelled his Tuesday events in the wake of the tragedy.

"What has happened is extremely tragic. Rescue work is already on. Two ministers are on their way to the site. Families of those who have died will be given a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh. The entire state is standing with those affected," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a video message.

In another incident, five women were killed and 30 injured when a mini-cargo vehicle carrying them went out of control in Tuticorin and plunged into a roadside canal on Tuesday, police said. The women were on their way to work when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a small canal at Maniyachi.