32 Members of Family Test Positive for Coronavirus in UP's Banda District

Thirty-two members of an extended family living in the same locality in Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for Covid-19. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) ND Sharma said. "Forty-four new patients of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the district on Monday evening, including 32 members of the same family living in Phuta Kuan locality of Banda city."

Since the family members live in different houses as well as separate portions of the house, they have been quarantined for now.

The CMO said the district has recorded 807 coronavirus cases of which eight have died and 360 active cases. A total of 439 people have been treated and discharged.