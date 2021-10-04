32 Stolen Trucks Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized By Ghaziabad Police

Ghaziabad, Oct 3: The Ghaziabad police has seized 32 trucks, stolen from different states and plying across the country on fake registration numbers, certificates and other documents. A Special Weapons and Tactics team of Ghaziabad police also three transporters Parvendra Tomar, 42, Leelu alias Adesh Sharma, 35, and Amit Namdev, 40, all residents of various places in Meerut.

Puling the value of stolen trucks at Rs 10 crore, SWAT Sub-Inspector Prajant Tyagi said the police are on lookout for nine more transporters involved in the racket. The recovered trucks were stolen from states as far as Nagaland, and Himachal Pradesh besides Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

