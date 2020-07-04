32 Students Who Sat for Karnataka SSLC Exams Test Covid-19 Positive, Contacts Being Traced

32 out of a total 7,61,506 students who sat for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in Karnataka tested positive for coronavirus, according to the government data released on Saturday.

The SSLC Examinations, conducted between June 25 and July 3 this year, were held amid a lot of opposition from both public and the students' parents.

However, the state government was appreciated for conducting hassle-free examinations.

According to the government data, 80 more students were being quarantined at home and primary contacts of the 32 students would also be tested and quarantined if necessary.

The report stated that 3,911 students, who lived in containment zones, did not attend the examination. Another 863 students did not appear for the exams because they were unwell.

The SSLC exams were originally supposed to be conducted between March 27 and April 9. However, owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the exams were postponed by the Karnataka government.

Opposition leaders and parents raised their concerns regarding the children appearing for the exams. Most of the opposition leaders said that the government was risking lives of the students amid Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the state government stuck to its decision of conducting the exams and did so successfully. Meanwhile, questions arose about the spread of Covid-19 to other students who appeared for the exam at the same centres where the 32 students tested positive.

The state government remains confident that social distancing, thermal testing and sanitisation during the examinations would have restricted spread of the virus.

On Friday, Karnataka education minister Suresh Kumar took to Twitter and congratulated the students for completing their SSLC examinations.