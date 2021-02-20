32 Terrorists Arrested In Delhi In 2020: Police

New Delhi, Feb 19: The Delhi Police arrested 32 terrorists last year, the highest since 2016, officials said on Friday. A total of five terrorists were arrested in 2019, eight in 2018, 11 in 2017 and 16 in 2016, they said.

In 2020, the Delhi Police busted an ISIS terror module, the officials said. The police said Pakistan is the chief exporter of Jihadi terrorism, host of Al-Qaeda leadership and fake Indian currency notes. The Delhi Police also busted the biggest-ever narcotics haul, a new drug route from Kandahar to Iran and then the Chabahar Port to Mumbai was exposed and over 330 kg of pure heroin was recovered from a sealed container kept at Nhava Sheva Port, the officials said.

The police recovered 549 pistols and rifles and 1,505 cartridges. A total of 33 people were arrested and 73.3 kg heroin, 31.6 kg opium and 233 kg synthetic drugs were recovered from their possession, they said. Eight people were arrested with fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 7.8 lakh, they said.

