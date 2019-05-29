Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

32-year-old Arrested for Killing TikTok Celebrity in Delhi's Najafgarh

The accused hails from Jhajhar district in Haryana. He has also been involved in five cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, the DCP said.

PTI

Updated:May 29, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
32-year-old Arrested for Killing TikTok Celebrity in Delhi's Najafgarh
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 32-year-old man allegedly involved in killing of a person, who was quite active on popular video-sharing app TikTok, was arrested from Najafgarh, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Pehalwan, a resident of Najafgarh, they said.

On May 21, Mohit Mor, who was famous for his videos on TikTok, was shot dead by three unidentified assailants. A juvenile has already been apprehended in connection with the incident, police said.

Based on a tip-off, police raided Pehalwan's residence and arrested him on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

During interrogation, he told police that he was hiding in a secret cellar in his own house and during this period, he was not using any mobile phone, the DCP said.

Investigations also revealed that Pehalwan was the main conspirator behind Mor's killing and also supplied arms, he said.

The accused hails from Jhajhar district in Haryana. He has also been involved in five cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, the DCP said, adding that he came out of jail, but jumped parole and since then he was absconding.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram