32-year-old Arrested for Killing TikTok Celebrity in Delhi's Najafgarh
The accused hails from Jhajhar district in Haryana. He has also been involved in five cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, the DCP said.
New Delhi: A 32-year-old man allegedly involved in killing of a person, who was quite active on popular video-sharing app TikTok, was arrested from Najafgarh, police said on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Sandeep Pehalwan, a resident of Najafgarh, they said.
On May 21, Mohit Mor, who was famous for his videos on TikTok, was shot dead by three unidentified assailants. A juvenile has already been apprehended in connection with the incident, police said.
Based on a tip-off, police raided Pehalwan's residence and arrested him on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.
During interrogation, he told police that he was hiding in a secret cellar in his own house and during this period, he was not using any mobile phone, the DCP said.
Investigations also revealed that Pehalwan was the main conspirator behind Mor's killing and also supplied arms, he said.
The accused hails from Jhajhar district in Haryana. He has also been involved in five cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, the DCP said, adding that he came out of jail, but jumped parole and since then he was absconding.
