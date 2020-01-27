32-year-old Man Commits Suicide after Hitting Wife with Hammer in Northwest Delhi

New Delhi: A 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at a park in Jahangirpuri area here after hitting his wife in the head with a hammer following an argument, police said on Monday.

After assaulting Rihana on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Chaman fled his home and later his body was found hanging from the tree.

A case of attempt to commit culpable homicide under section 308 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the man, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Rihana was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and later referred to another hospital, a police officer said.

Chaman was Rihana's second husband. She has three children from her first marriage. Police said the couple used to fight often over the children.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.