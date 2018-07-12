GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
32-year-old Mumbai Script Writer Jumps to Death from Roof of Building

Ravi Shankar Alok, a resident of Seven Bungalows area in Andheri (W), ended his life by jumping off from the roof of the building where he lived at around 2 PM on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2018, 7:50 AM IST
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 32-year-old screenplay writer allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday.

Ravi Shankar Alok, a resident of Seven Bungalows area in Andheri (W), ended his life by jumping off from the roof of the building where he lived at around 2 PM on Wednesday, a police official said.

Alok was reportedly involved in the writing of Nana Patekar-starrer 'Ab Tak Chhappan', he said.

No suicide note was found on Alok's body or in his house, the official added.

As per the preliminary information, Alok was suffering from depression and was undergoing psychiatric treatment, he said.

Suburban Versova police are conducting a further probe.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
