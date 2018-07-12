English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
32-year-old Mumbai Script Writer Jumps to Death from Roof of Building
Ravi Shankar Alok, a resident of Seven Bungalows area in Andheri (W), ended his life by jumping off from the roof of the building where he lived at around 2 PM on Wednesday.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 32-year-old screenplay writer allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday.
Ravi Shankar Alok, a resident of Seven Bungalows area in Andheri (W), ended his life by jumping off from the roof of the building where he lived at around 2 PM on Wednesday, a police official said.
Alok was reportedly involved in the writing of Nana Patekar-starrer 'Ab Tak Chhappan', he said.
No suicide note was found on Alok's body or in his house, the official added.
As per the preliminary information, Alok was suffering from depression and was undergoing psychiatric treatment, he said.
Suburban Versova police are conducting a further probe.
