32 Years On, Woman Accuses MP Congress Leader of Rape; Cites Divorce as Reason for Speaking Up Now

Bhopal: A woman from Rajasthan’s Udaipur has filed a police complaint accusing a Madhya Pradesh Congress leader of rape 32 years after the alleged incident took place.

The leader in question—Dr Hamir Singh Rathore— had last year contested in a poll on a Congress ticket from Madhya Pradesh's Jaora. The complainant reached Jaora’s Industrial Area’s police station on Friday to lodge a complaint.

According to her, the incident took place in 1987 when she had gone to her aunt’s home to attend a marriage ceremony which Rathore had also attended. The complainant told the police that Rathore raped her upon finding her all alone one day.

The complainant also identified the Congress leader as her distant relative and further said that after the sexual assault she was threatened by the family and was married off in a hurry to cover-up the matter. “I kept the matter under wraps but recently my husband divorced me on the same issue so I have mustered the courage to approach the police.”

The complainant also claimed that she has a stake in Rathore’s private school and the latter was not ready to offer her the money.

Rathore denied the claims and instead alleged that the woman was blackmailing him. The politician further claimed that the woman has severed relations with her husband and in-laws and was hence resorting to “gimmicks” as she needed support. “I will sue her for defaming me,” Rathore said. The police confirmed that it will probe into the woman’s charges.