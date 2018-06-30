3,200 Private Schools Face the Axe in Haryana for Flouting Norms

As many as 3,200 private schools in Haryana are on the verge of closure, as state’s education department is yet to extend their temporary recognition. The schools have been awaiting permanent recognition, despite being in operation for a long time now.The education department had earlier been issuing temporary recognition every year to these schools. But after the latest recognition, which expired on March 31 this year, it hasn’t been renewed.Amid the stand-off with the education department, private schools are awaiting recognition, which is necessary to get affiliation.The affiliation can only be acquired after the schools get a temporary recognition. The last date for filing for affiliation from the board is July 6, though they can still avail it by paying a late fee of Rs 5,000 for the next 10 days. All options cease thereafter.The education department had in 2017 made it clear that it wasn’t in favour of granting yearly temporary recognition. Subsequently, the responsibility of providing recognition was taken back from district deputy commissioners and committees were formed under the District Education Officers (DEO) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEO).These committees have been unable to come up with a decision on the matter till now.The delay has increased the anxiety of the private schools which blame the current government for the crisis.“The BJP had in its manifesto promised to grant permanent recognition to such private schools on coming into power. But they have refused even to grant a yearly temporary recognition. Where will the students studying in those schools go? We urge the government to immediately grant temporary recognition to these schools and then work towards regularising them,” said Satyawan Kundu, president of the Haryana Private Schools Association.The private school owners plan to meet Education Minister Rambilas Sharma and other senior officers to deliberate over the issue.In Haryana, 3,200 private schools awaiting recognition have failed to abide by the land and building related norms issued by the education department, hence haven’t been given a permanent recognition.Out these, 2,161 provide high and senior secondary education and have around 2.25 lakh students enrolled. The rest 1,039 are middle schools.According to norms, private schools up to class 10 should have a land of 2,000 square meters (sq m) in case of a single floor and 1,500 sq m for a two-storeyed building. Similarly, for senior secondary schools providing Arts and Commerce streams, the land requirement is 3,000 sq mts for single storey building and 2,250 sq m for double-storeyed structure. For senior secondary schools with Science stream, the requirement increases to 4,000 sq m and 3000 sq m for single and double story, respectively.Also, high schools need to have a minimum of 16 rooms. The senior secondary schools providing Arts and Commerce education should have 18 rooms, while those with Science stream should have 22 rooms.