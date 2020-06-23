3,214 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Maharashtra, 248 More Deaths Take Toll to 6,531

The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 1,39,010 on Tuesday with 3,214 new patients being reported, a health official said.



The state also reported deaths of 248 people, taking the total fatalities due to the pandemic to 6,531, he said.



75 of these deaths took place in the last 48 hours while remaining 173 had taken place earlier but were not attributed COVID-19 then, the official said.



The coronavirus mortality rate in the state is 4.69 per cent. Out of 8,02,775 laboratory samples tested, 1,39,010 or 17.31 per cent tested positive.



Currently, 6,05,141 people are in home quarantine and 26,572 people are in institutional quarantine, said the official.



There have been 68,410 cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai city alone with 3,844 deaths so far.



The Thane division that includes Mumbai city has reported 1,01,496 cases and 4,781 deaths so far.



Nashik division has reported 6,417 cases and 432 deaths so far.



Pune division has reported 20,120 COVID-19 cases with 879 deaths which includes 14,036 cases and 534 deaths in Pune city alone.



There have been 1,720 cases and 44 deaths in Kolhapur division.



Aurangabad division has reported 4,428 cases and 217 deaths, Latur division 807 cases and 33 deaths, Akola division 2,241 cases and 110 deaths while Nagpur division has reported 1,664 cases and 15 deaths.



117 persons from other states tested coronavirus positive in Maharashtra, including 17 who died.



Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,39,010, new cases 3,214, deaths 6,531, discharged 69,631, active cases 62,833, people tested so far 8,02,775 .