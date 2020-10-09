3,249 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported In UP; Infection Tally At 4,30,666

Lucknow: The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh mounted to 4,30,666 on Friday as the state reported 3,249 fresh cases, officials said. The death toll due to the infection stands at 6,293, they said.

As many as 4,424 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. The number of active cases in the state has now come down to 41,287, of which, 19,430 are in home isolation and 3,112 in private hospitals, he said.

There has been a continuous fall in the number of active cases in the past 22 days, the official said. So far, 3,83,086 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals in the state, Prasad said, adding that the recovery rate has now come to 88.95 per cent.

On Thursday, over 1.73 lakh coronavirus tests were done. Altogether, over 1.15 crore such tests have been conducted in the northern state, he said. Meanwhile, the official stressed on the need for following all necessary precautions to check the spread of the virus, adding that it was all the more important with the festival season approaching and people expected to move out of their houses.

.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor