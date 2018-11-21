English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
325 Inmates from ‘Overcrowded’ Muzaffarnagar Jail to be Shifted to Noida Prison
Over 2,000 inmates from two districts — Muzaffarnagar and Shamli — are lodged in the prison here against the capacity of 870.
Photo for representation
Muzaffarnagar: A total of 325 inmates lodged in the overcrowded district jail here, including lifers and long-term inmates, will be shifted to a prison in Noida, an official said on Wednesday.
The district authorities recommended this to reduce the burden on the prison, Jail Superintendent AK Saxena said.
Over 2,000 inmates from two districts — Muzaffarnagar and Shamli — are lodged in the prison here against the capacity of 870, he said.
Saxena said a confirmation from the jail department headquarters in Lucknow is awaited.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
