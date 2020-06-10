INDIA

1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Reports 3,254 New Coronavirus Cases, 149 Deaths; State Tally Reach 94,041

A woman wearing a mask crosses a healthcare camp set up in Mumbai's Dharavi. (Reuters)

A woman wearing a mask crosses a healthcare camp set up in Mumbai's Dharavi. (Reuters)

A total of 1,879 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 44,517.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 10:40 PM IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra climbed to 94,041 on Wednesday with 3,254 new patients being reported, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the state reached 3,438 with 149 new deaths being recorded during the

day, he added.

india-data-0610

1,879 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 44,517.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 94,041, new cases 3,254, deaths 3,438, discharged 44,517, active cases 46,074, people tested so far 5,93,784.


