33 Bills Pending in Rajya Sabha as Budget Session Begins from June 20
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11 am on June 20.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A total of 33 government bills have remained pending in the Rajya Sabha upon the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha and will come up for discussion as the new government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, takes charge of business. Chief among them is the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 1987, as reported by the joint committee.
The Parliament's budget session has been convened from June 17. The Rajya Sabha will meet from June 20 to July 26 for the session.
Other legislation include the Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018; National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019; National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019; Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019; Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian Bill, 2019; the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Bill, 2008, among others.
