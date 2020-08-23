33 Drowned in HP's Kangra Since 2017, Rs 1.16 Crore Financial Aid Given to Kin of 29 Victims

Thirty-three people have died by drowning in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district since 2017, a district official said. The maximum 13 deaths were reported in 2018, followed by eight each in 2017 and 2019, and four this year, he said.

Thirty-one of the 33 victims were male and two female, he said, adding that most of them downed in various rivers and streams during monsoon season in different parts of the district.

Fatehpur subdivision reported nine deaths due to drowning, followed by Jaisinghpur six, Dharamshala five, Baijnath and Nagrota Bagwan four each, Dehra three, and Kangra and Dheera one each during this period, the official said.

A financial relief of Rs 1.16 crore has been given to the kin of 29 victims. As per the existing policy in cases of deaths due to drowning, a financial relief of Rs 4 lakh is provided to the next of the kin.