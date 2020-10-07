33 More Die Of COVID-19, 852 Fresh Cases In Punjab

Chandigarh: Thirty-three more fatalities due to coronavirus pushed the death toll to 3,712 while 852 new cases took the infection tally to 1,20,860 in Punjab on Wednesday. Six deaths were reported from Ludhiana, five each from Bathinda and Jalandhar, three from Amritsar, two each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Muktsar, Pathankot and Rupnagar and one each from Fazilka, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar and Sangrur, a health department medical bulletin said.

Among places which reported new cases included Jalandhar (120), Ludhiana (114), Amritsar (92) and Mohali (62). There are 11,982 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,230 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection on Wednesday, taking the number of cured persons to 1,05,585. Forty-two critical patients are on ventilator support while 253 are on oxygen support, as per the bulletin.

A total of 20,25,935 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

