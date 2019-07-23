Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

33-year-old Man Found Dead With Bullet Wound in Mumbai's Oshiwara Flat

The police said they suspect he was shot inside the flat by unidentified persons.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 7:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
33-year-old Man Found Dead With Bullet Wound in Mumbai's Oshiwara Flat
Representative Image.
Loading...

Mumbai: The bullet-ridden body of a 33- year-old man was found in his flat here Monday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as one Vicky Srinivas Ganji (33), they said.

His body with bullet marks was found inside his third- floor flat in a building called Narmada in suburban Oshiwara, the police said.

The police said they suspect he was shot inside the flat by unidentified persons.

Ganji was taken to civic-run Cooper Hospital in suburban Juhu, where he was declared dead before admission, they added.

The motive of the killing was not yet known, the police said, adding further probe was underway.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram