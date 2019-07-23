English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
33-year-old Man Found Dead With Bullet Wound in Mumbai's Oshiwara Flat
The police said they suspect he was shot inside the flat by unidentified persons.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Mumbai: The bullet-ridden body of a 33- year-old man was found in his flat here Monday night, police said.
The deceased was identified as one Vicky Srinivas Ganji (33), they said.
His body with bullet marks was found inside his third- floor flat in a building called Narmada in suburban Oshiwara, the police said.
The police said they suspect he was shot inside the flat by unidentified persons.
Ganji was taken to civic-run Cooper Hospital in suburban Juhu, where he was declared dead before admission, they added.
The motive of the killing was not yet known, the police said, adding further probe was underway.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Monday 22 July , 2019 Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Monday 22 July , 2019 How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
Saturday 20 July , 2019 Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Saturday 20 July , 2019 How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- With Thor-Love and Thunder Announced, Here's How Jane Foster Becomes Worthy to Wield Mjolnir
- Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Together By the Beach, Get Clicked with Fans
- Neha Dhupia's 8-month-old Daughter Mehr Explains Monday Blues in the Most Adorable Manner
- Was a Brazil Priest Really Pushed Off Stage for Saying 'Fat Women Can't Go to Heaven'?
- Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro go on Sale Today: Price, Launch Offers and More
Photogallery
Loading...