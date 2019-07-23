33-year-old Man Found Dead With Bullet Wound in Mumbai's Oshiwara Flat

Mumbai: The bullet-ridden body of a 33- year-old man was found in his flat here Monday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as one Vicky Srinivas Ganji (33), they said.

His body with bullet marks was found inside his third- floor flat in a building called Narmada in suburban Oshiwara, the police said.

The police said they suspect he was shot inside the flat by unidentified persons.

Ganji was taken to civic-run Cooper Hospital in suburban Juhu, where he was declared dead before admission, they added.

The motive of the killing was not yet known, the police said, adding further probe was underway.