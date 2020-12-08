News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

33-year-old Navy Officer Found Dead at Construction Site in Goa, Probe Underway

Representative image

Representative image

A 33-year-old Navy sailor was found dead at a construction site in a residential area near INS Hansa naval base in South Goa, an official statement said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar Kushwaha.

"The body was found in the vicinity of a building under construction in the naval residential area. Goa Police is investigating the matter with the assistance of naval authorities," the statement added.


