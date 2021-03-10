33-Yr-old Event Manager Attacked With Chopper by Robbers on Mumbai's Carter Road

A man was grievously injured after being attacked with a chopper by three robbers on Mumbai’s Carter road.

The 33-year-old event manager was attacked in broad daylight by three goons on Tuesday. Two women rushed to help the victim but were also attacked with a chopper. However, they ducked and were able to flee before getting injured. After attacking, the goons fled with the victim’s mobile phone. The victim had to undergo 5 stitches for his hand injury.

Khar police were able to nab the offenders within 12 hours and have presently booked them for armed robbery. The stolen mobile phone of the victim was also recovered by the police.

According to the police, the two women who came to the aide of the victim were attacked by the goons after they started calling for help. The goons tried to twist one of the woman’s hands as well but she was saved when the goons let go after seeing other passersby rushing to the spot.

Two of the accused namely Salim Firoz Idrisi (19), Kalam Mansoori (18) were caught by the police within 20 mins of the incident while the other one was arrested from Baiganwadi in Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday evening.

All three accused will be produced before the Bandra court on Wednesday.

The police told TOI that a team was able to locate the auto in which the three fled away after committing the crime. Upon questioning the auto driver, the place where the accused had gone could be traced. The driver also said that he had been threatened with a chopper to drive them off from Carter road. The police team also recovered Rs 2,000 and the truck driver’s mobile.

The police are also on the lookout for any criminal record of the three accused in Ghatkopar to present in front of the court against the accused.