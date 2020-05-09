INDIA

1-MIN READ

3,320 Coronavirus Cases and 95 Deaths Recorded in 24 Hours as Total Infections Near 60,000-Mark

Municipal workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant in a residential area to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease, in Kolkata. (Reuters)

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with a total number of cases rising to 19,063, followed by Gujarat which has reported 7,402 cases.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 11:56 AM IST
The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country climbed to 59,662 on Saturday, with 3,320 cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said.

Of the total, 39,834 are active cases, while 17,846 people have recovered, and 1,981 people have died due to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with a total number of cases rising to 19,063, followed by Gujarat which has reported 7,402 cases. Delhi has reported 6,318 cases and Tamil Nadu 6,009 cases, according to the health ministry data.

Maharashtra has also recorded 731 deaths so far, the highest number of casualties among all the states.

may 9 data

Other states which have crossed the 3,000 mark are Madhya Pradesh (3,341), Rajasthan (3,579), Tamil Nadu (6,009) and Uttar Pradesh (3,214).

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,887 and 41 deaths, Bihar stood at 571 cases and five deaths, Haryana at 647 and eight deaths, Jammu and Kashmir at 823 cases and nine deaths, Karnataka at 753 and 30 deaths and Kerala was docked at 503 and four deaths.

States which have reported less than 10 cases are -- Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur, Goa and Arunanchal Pradesh.

On the global front, the total number of cases are about to touch four million mark and over two lakh people have died due to coronavirus till now.

