3,336 Indians Infected by Coronavirus in 53 Countries: Government Sources
Indians stranded abroad will have to be patient as the government is not evacuating them as part of a larger policy decision to check spread of the virus in the country.
Municipal workers spray disinfectant at a market area during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
New Delhi: A total of 3,336 Indians in 53 countries were infected by the coronavirus while 25 lost their lives due to the disease, government sources said on Thursday.
They said Indians stranded abroad will have to be patient as the government is not evacuating them as part of a larger policy decision to check spread of the virus in the country.
The sources said India has decided to supply anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries on commercial basis as well as grants.
On sourcing medical equipment from abroad, they said India is procuring coronavirus testing kits from South Korea and China. India is looking at procuring medical equipment from Germany, the US, the UK, Malaysia, Japan and France to fight COVID-19, they said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Can't Deal with Being Away From Her Girl Gang During Lockdown
- Theatre and Film Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Passes Away
- Bigg Boss 13 Fails To Garner TRP After Re-Run, Goes Off Air
- Evolution of The Screen Size in Phones You Buy: Apple iPhone SE Takes us Back to Simpler Times
- Fortnite Pushes Back Its Next Season Launch to June 4 With Another Extension of Season 2