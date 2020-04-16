Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

1-min read

3,336 Indians Infected by Coronavirus in 53 Countries: Government Sources

Indians stranded abroad will have to be patient as the government is not evacuating them as part of a larger policy decision to check spread of the virus in the country.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
3,336 Indians Infected by Coronavirus in 53 Countries: Government Sources
Municipal workers spray disinfectant at a market area during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

New Delhi: A total of 3,336 Indians in 53 countries were infected by the coronavirus while 25 lost their lives due to the disease, government sources said on Thursday.

They said Indians stranded abroad will have to be patient as the government is not evacuating them as part of a larger policy decision to check spread of the virus in the country.

The sources said India has decided to supply anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries on commercial basis as well as grants.

On sourcing medical equipment from abroad, they said India is procuring coronavirus testing kits from South Korea and China. India is looking at procuring medical equipment from Germany, the US, the UK, Malaysia, Japan and France to fight COVID-19, they said.

