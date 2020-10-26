336 New COVID-19 Cases In Punjab Take Infection Tally To 1,31,391; Death Toll Rises To 4,125

Chandigarh: Eight more fatalities due to COVID-19 pushed the death toll in Punjab to 4,125 on Monday, while 336 new cases took the infection tally to 1,31,391. One death each was reported from Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Mohali and Muktsar, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 58 new instances of the infection, Mohali 55 and Bathinda 28. Moga and Barnala districts did not report any fresh case of coronavirus. As of now, there are 4,219 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which 19 critical patients are on ventilator support while 98 are on oxygen support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 24,93,748 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, itsaid.

