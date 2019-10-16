338 People Across 12 Countries Charged in Child Porn Investigation, Says US Authorities
The Justice Department said that the investigation has led to the rescue of at least 23 underage victims in the United States, Britain and Spain who were being actively abused by users of the site.
Representative image.
Washington: US law enforcement officials said on Wednesday that 338 people across the globe have been charged as part of a criminal investigation of a child pornography website that sold videos using bitcoin cryptocurrency.
The website, called Welcome To Video, was taken offline in March 2018 and contained over 250,000 unique videos, authorities said.
Law enforcement authorities have arrested and charged subjects in the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Czech Republic, Canada, Ireland, Spain, Brazil and Australia, the US Justice Department said.
The investigation has led to the rescue of at least 23 underage victims in the United States, Britain and Spain who were being actively abused by users of the site, the Justice Department said. Many children in the videos have not yet been identified.
Welcome to Video is one of the first websites to monetize child pornography using bitcoin, which allows users to hide their identities during financial transactions, the Justice Department said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Slam Poets to 'Eco-Feminists', BBC's 100 Most Influential Women 2019 List Has 7 Indians
- Kareena Kapoor Awestruck by Kalki Koechlin's Six-month Pregnancy
- Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Unveiled: Here's All You Need to Know
- Supermodel Bella Hadid is World's Most Beautiful Woman According to Science
- Google Pixel 4 Project Soli Radar is Why The Phone is Not Coming to India