34 Girls in Hospital After Mob Barges Into Bihar School, Thrashes Them for Resisting Harassment
A group of students had found some local boys sneaking into the campus and asked them to leave.
In the image, the school in Bihar's Trivenigunj can be seen where as many as 34 girls were thrashed en masse.
New Delhi: An unruly mob barged into the premises of a girls’ residential school in Bihar’s Trivenigunj and beat the students there, injuring 34 of them. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.
Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested in this connection following the registration of an FIR that named nine persons as accused, Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary told PTI.
The girls, who are students at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), had earlier reportedly resisted the attempts by some local boys to harass them.
A group of students found some local boys sneaking into the campus. One of the boys was allegedly writing a lewd comment on the hostel wall. The boys allegedly misbehaved on being asked to leave, NDTV reported. In self-defence, the girls thrashed the boys, according to eyewitnesses.
Supaul District Magistrate Baidyanath Yadav said 74 girl students were at the playground at the time of the incident and at least 30 of them received injuries.
Later, the boys returned with their parents and relatives. They barged into the residential school, police said. The mob, including the parents of the boys, surrounded the campus. The girls were thrashed by the mob, despite being requested to retreat. They were beaten up with sticks by over two dozen people.
BJP MLA from Chhatapaur, Supaul met the girls in the school who were thrashed by an unruly mob and accused the local administration of a lacklustre approach. “All officers become RJD-minded once they are transferred here,” he said and promised to raise the matter with CM Nitish Kumar.
SP Mrityunjay Chaudhary told News18 that several officers and a magistrate have been deployed at the school premises to prevent any untoward incidents.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
