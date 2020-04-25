34-year-old Man Kills Wife After Argument over Children from First Marriage in West Delhi
Rahisul Azam, who works as a street vendor in Jahangirpuri, called police at 3.56 am on Saturday and informed them about a quarrel with his wife Gulshan, 39. When the police reached the spot, they found Gulshan dead.
Image for representation. (Twitter photo)
New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife after a heated argument at their home in west Delhi's Madipur area, police said.
Rahisul Azam, who works as a street vendor in Jahangirpuri, called police at 3.56 am on Saturday and informed them about a quarrel with his wife Gulshan, 39.
When the police reached the spot, they found Gulshan dead. She was hit on her head with a stick during the fight, a senior police official said.
This was their second marriage which was solemnised three months ago. They had a fight over their children from earlier marriages, the officer said.
The house of the accused falls in a containment zone.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Our Life Has No Value?' JNU Sanitation Workers Clean Hostels With No Pay or Protection
- Delhi Woman Names New Born after Police Constable Who Took Her to Hospital Amid Lockdown
- Asim Riaz Can't Stop Gushing Over Himanshi As She Wishes 'Ramadan Mubarak' With Stunning Pic
- Coronavirus Pandemic: MG Provides 100 Hector SUVs to Frontline Workers Till May 2020
- 'I Love You with All My Heart': Man Leaves Wife a Heartfelt Note Before Dying of Covid-19