1-MIN READ

34-year-old Migrant Worker Dies On Board 'Shramik Special' Train, Post-Mortem Conducted

Representative Image: (ANI)

Representative Image: (ANI)

However, there was no confirmation yet on whether the migrant had tested positive for coronavirus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
A 34-year-old migrant worker died on board a Pune-Prayagraj Shramik Special train on Monday and his post mortem has been conducted, officials said on Tuesday.

Akhilesh Kumar, who used to work at a hotel in Pune, was returning to his hometown in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. He died during the journey and the body was taken off the train at Majhgawan in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, the officials said.

"The migrant worker died on the Pune-Prayagraj special train and his body was attended to in Madhya Pradesh. Post-mortem has been conducted," RPF DG Arun Kumar confirmed.

He said there was no confirmation yet on whether the migrant had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Indian Railways has operated 542 "Shramik Special" trains since May 1 and ferried home 6.48 lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said on Tuesday.

