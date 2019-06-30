Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

340 Infra Projects Show Cost Overruns of Rs 3.3 Lakh Crore, Says Govt Report

According to the report, the expenditure incurred on these projects till March 2019 is Rs 8,53,680.47 crore, which is 39.89 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
340 Infra Projects Show Cost Overruns of Rs 3.3 Lakh Crore, Says Govt Report
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: As many as 340 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or more, have shown cost overruns to the tune of over Rs 3.3 lakh crore owing to delays and other reasons, a report said.

"Total original cost of implementation of the 1,405 projects was Rs 18,09,681.47 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 21,39,924.38 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 3,30,242.91 crore (18.25% of original cost)," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's latest report for March 2019 said.

The ministry monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above. Of these 1,405 projects, 340 reported cost overruns and 381 time escalation.

According to the report, the expenditure incurred on these projects till March 2019 is Rs 8,53,680.47 crore, which is 39.89 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects.

However, it said the number of delayed projects decreases to 300 if delay is calculated on the basis of latest schedule of completion

For 705 projects, neither the year of commissioning nor the tentative gestation period has been reported.

Out of 381 delayed projects, 117 projects have overall delay in the range of 1 to 12 months, 63 are delayed by 13 to 24 months, 103 reflect delay of 25 to 60 months and 98 projects show 61 months and above delay.

The average time overrun in these 381 delayed projects is 43.17 months.

The brief reasons for time overruns, as reported by various project implementing agencies, are delays in land acquisition, forest clearance and supply of equipment.

Besides, there are other reasons like fund constraints, geological surprises, geo-mining conditions, slow progress in civil works, shortage of labour, inadequate mobilisation by the contractor, Maoist problems, court cases, contractual issues, ROU/ROW (right of use/right of way) problems, law and order situation, among others, the report said.

It also observed that project agencies are not reporting revised cost estimates and commissioning schedules for many projects, which suggests that time/cost overrun figures are under-reported.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram