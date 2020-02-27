Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

348 Cases Related to Bhima Koregaon Withdrawn So Far, Says Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh also said that the state government was considering to set up an inquiry commission under the Maharashtra Police Act to probe the Elgar Parishad case.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
348 Cases Related to Bhima Koregaon Withdrawn So Far, Says Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh
File photo of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday told the Legislative Council that 348 cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence have been withdrawn by the state government so far.

He said this in response to a query by Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise. "Of the total 649 cases filed against several people in Koregaon Bhima violence, 348 cases have been withdrawn so far. Rest of the cases will be withdrawn as and when the inquiry gets over," he said.

Deshmukh also said that the state government was considering to set up an inquiry commission under the Maharashtra Police Act to probe the Elgar Parishad case.

He said he was disappointed over the way the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe into the Elgar Parishad case.

The minister said he had received several representations complaining that the previous BJP-led dispensation stamped the people who spoke against the government as "urban naxals".

According to Pune police, the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, was supported by Maoists and inflammatory speeches made at the event led to caste violence at Koregaon Bhima war memorial in the district the next day.

The Centre had last month transferred the probe into the Elgar Parishad case from the Pune Police to the NIA, a move then criticised by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress. However, the state government had later changed its stand and said that it had no objection to the central agency taking over the probe.

Responding a query by BJP member Vinayak Mete about whether cases filed against Maratha youths during the protests over reservation for the community have been withdrawn, Deshmukh said, "Of the total 548 cases, 460 have been withdrawn so far."

"Similarly out of the total five cases filed in connection with the agitation against the proposed Nanar refinery project, the state government has so far withdrawn three cases," he added.

Talking to reporters outside the state legislature later, Deshmukh said, "These cases have been withdrawn as per norms."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram