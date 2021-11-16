3,488 Fugitives Arrested by Odisha Police in Special Drive

The Odisha Police conducted a special warrant drive from November 5 to 14 for the execution of non-bailable warrants as part of nabbing fugitives who are evading the process of law.

A total of 3,488 warrants was executed by arresting the accused persons. This includes 2,392 warrants or arrests in GR cases, 400 in sessions trial cases and 696 in other cases. A maximum of 592 warrants was executed by arrests in the Balasore district, 551 in the Ganjam district and 516 in the Khurda district. The work of these district SSPs was appreciated by commendation letters.

During the drive, 2,648 NBWs were otherwise disposed of. The Odisha Police said that they are committed to catching all fugitives evading the process of law and producing them before a court.

Abhay, DGP, Odisha said, “Odisha Police have launched a special drive to arrest warrantee from November 5 to 14, 2021. I thank all police officers who are involved in this drive."

Siddharth Das, a senior advocate, said, “It is a good step of Odisha police to arrest non-bailable warrantee. It should continue every quarter. It is also a significant step to curve crime in the State."

