35.22% Jump in Daily Covid-19 Cases in India as 3,712 Infections Reported in Last 24 Hours

India on Thursday recorded 35.22 per cent jump in daily COVID-19 cases with 3,712 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has also gone up to 0.84 per cent, from Wednesday’s 0.60 per cent. The weekly positivity rate now stands at 0.67 per cent.

The country had recorded 2,745 coronavirus infections on Wednesday, while the active cases increased to 18,386.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 4, but no fatalities. Even as the country has seen a lull in terms of virus spikes, the fresh news rung alarm bells.

The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases. On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities.

On Wednesday, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,17,810, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.57 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. The six new fatalities include two from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 5,24,636 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,860 from Maharashtra, 69,742 from Kerala, 40,107 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,210 from Delhi, 23,520 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,204 from West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.