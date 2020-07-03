35 Acres of Land Allotted for Burial of Covid Victims in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has set aside 35 acres of land to exclusively bury Covid victims from the city, following some people objecting to burials near their dwellings, an official said on Thursday.

Lands for burying Covid victims have been earmarked in Bengaluru North and Anekal and at four places each in Yelahanka.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G.N. Shivamurthy has issued the orders for the dedicated land and directed the respective tehsildars not to use those parcels of land for any other purpose.

Following complaints from residents living near some burial grounds for burying Covid victims, Health Minister B. Sriramulu and Revenue Minister R. Ashoka had directed the officials to identify land for burial.

The Health Minister has also warned against irresponsible disposal of used personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

"Strict action will be taken against those people," said Sriramulu, adding that innocent people should not become a victim of someone else's negligence.

Bengaluru leads the southern state's Covid burden with 5,505 active cases.