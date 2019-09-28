35 Dead in Rain-related Incidents Across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: As many as 35 fresh rain-related deaths were reported from different parts of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Saturday.

While 25 people died on Saturday, 10 perished on Friday, the official statement said, adding that another 5 were injured in various rain-related incidents.

On Saturday, four persons died in a house collapse in Mirzapur and an equal number of people were killed when a wall fell on them in Azamgarh due to heavy rain.

Similarly, three persons each died in Ambedkarnagar and Ghazipur due to house collapse and two persons each died in Ballia and Sitapur due to wall collapse. Another two persons died after being struck by lightning in Banda, the statement said.

"One person each died in Chitrakoot and Unnao due to wall collapse while another was killed in a house collapse in Bulandshahr. A person died due to snakebite in Unnao and another due to heavy rain in Saharanpur," it said.

On Friday, one person each died in wall collapse due to heavy rain in Sultanpur, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Firozabad and Amethi while one person each died in Prayagraj and Lakhimpur after a tree fell on them.

Snakebite claimed the life of two people in Gorakhpur and Firozabad each while one person died in Fatehpur in house collapse, it said.

Two persons each were injured in Saharanpur and Mirzapur, while one got injured in Kaushambi due to rain-related incidents, it added. Meanwhile, the meteorological department said that heavy rain is "very likely" to occur at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

