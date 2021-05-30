35 Grams of Ornaments Recovered from Thief's Stomach in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

In a bizarre incident at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district, a man arrested in connection with a theft case was on Sunday found to have swallowed gold ornaments he had allegedly stolen from jewellery shops. Police sources said the accused developed severe abdominal pain and was taken to a hospital on Saturday.

During an X-ray scan, he was found to have the jewels in his intestine and was admitted for observation. Today, the ornaments, mostly rings and ear-studs weighing 35 gm, were recovered through a surgical procedure, the sources said.

The accused, identified as Shibu, admitted that he swallowed the ornaments along with ice-cream to hide them from the police. The accused was discharged and later sent to judicial custody, the sources said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here